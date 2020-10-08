Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 843 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,730,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,624,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

