Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after buying an additional 456,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after buying an additional 4,030,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,915,000 after buying an additional 612,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,240,000 after buying an additional 220,474 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $161.57. 3,296,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,530,338. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

