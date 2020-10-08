Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $56.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.06.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.