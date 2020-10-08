LGL Systems Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) Trading Up 1.5%

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 21,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 113,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 370,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 707,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in LGL Systems Acquisition by 8.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 920,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 70,192 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LGL Systems Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition by 100.8% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 394,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 198,255 shares in the last quarter.

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

