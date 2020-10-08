Lightstreams Market Capitalization Tops $1.59 Million (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $3,298.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.67 or 0.04763762 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056240 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031749 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

