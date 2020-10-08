LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF) Trading Down 37.5%

LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF) dropped 37.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 927,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 700,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF)

LightwaveRF plc provides smart home automation devices in the United Kingdom, Asia, the Middle East, and rest of Europe. It offers Internet platform with applications and connected devices, which provide integrated remote control and monitoring of light, heat, power, and security. The company provides sockets, dimmers, relays, thermostats, heating, energy, sensing, monitoring, and control devices.

