Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $18.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 319.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,650. Lincoln National has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $62.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

