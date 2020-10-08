LINKA (LINKA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,777.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $8,777.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.67 or 0.04763762 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056240 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031749 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

