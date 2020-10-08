LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0191 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $13.21 million and $15,090.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001305 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00073013 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,044,157,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,593,795 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

