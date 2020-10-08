LiquidApps Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,090.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $13.21 million and $15,090.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001305 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00073013 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,044,157,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,593,795 tokens. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

