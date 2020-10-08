Litecoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.44 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $2.44 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $47.10 or 0.00432902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002808 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,622,028 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

