Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.88

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 1522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 190.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $409,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 177,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,713 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

