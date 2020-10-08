Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Position Increased by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Loews accounts for about 4.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Loews worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Loews by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Loews by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Loews by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.66. 7,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.