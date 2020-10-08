LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Major Shareholder Sells $139,801.92 in Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $139,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioscience Plc Arix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $2,062,823.36.

On Thursday, September 24th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 38,514 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $293,861.82.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 1,335 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $11,734.65.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 2,709 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $23,785.02.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 22,651 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $203,859.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 36,983 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $342,092.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $171.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

