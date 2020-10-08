Loki Price Reaches $0.46 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00004269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $23.45 million and $408,623.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,890.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.38 or 0.03226488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.79 or 0.02155928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00433883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.52 or 0.01024031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00572441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047611 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,449,463 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

