London Security (LON:LSC) Trading Down 1.5%

London Security plc (LON:LSC) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and last traded at GBX 2,000 ($26.13). 1,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152,200% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,030 ($26.53).

The stock has a market cap of $263.62 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,035.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get London Security alerts:

London Security (LON:LSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 39.90 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter.

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, and Luxembourg. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services. The company offers its products under the Nu-Swift, Ansul, Total, Premier, and Master brands.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.