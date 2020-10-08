Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 20.53, a current ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.