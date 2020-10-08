Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Loop Industries stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 107,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,100. The company has a market cap of $564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 20.53 and a quick ratio of 20.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

LOOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Loop Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

