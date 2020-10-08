Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securiti boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.82.

NYSE LOW opened at $168.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $171.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

