Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $115.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LITE. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised Lumentum to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.68.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.25. 14,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $233,208.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,774.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after buying an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after buying an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 32.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after purchasing an additional 583,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $42,746,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

