Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIC. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of MIC traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $26.49. 24,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,269. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. Macquarie Infrastructure has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.