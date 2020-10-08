Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.36. Marin Software shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

