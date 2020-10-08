Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Cap Achieves $2.21 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 71.1% against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $164,420.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DDEX, LBank and HADAX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, LBank, CoinEgg, Ethfinex, HADAX, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

