Mayan Energy (LON:MYN) Trading 16.7% Higher

Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 16,096,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 13,897,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

Mayan Energy Company Profile (LON:MYN)

Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

