MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,897.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.02 or 0.03221154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.02145994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00434536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.01020149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00572101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047613 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

