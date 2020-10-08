Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Receives $115.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,249. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.01. 235,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,111. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.