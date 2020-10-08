MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Trading 9.8% Higher

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)’s stock price was up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

