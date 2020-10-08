Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

