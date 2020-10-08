Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.9% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 305,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.