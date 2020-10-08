Metropolis Capital Ltd Acquires 125,340 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,340 shares during the period. News comprises 0.8% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of News worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in News by 434.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in News by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in News by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in News by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 24,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.57. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

