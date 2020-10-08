Metropolis Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 5.8% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $203.45. The company had a trading volume of 163,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.91 and its 200 day moving average is $189.31.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.