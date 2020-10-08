Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys 474,751 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for about 11.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of State Street worth $97,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in State Street by 205.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in State Street by 158.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.21. 22,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,657. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

