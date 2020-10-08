Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $88.66 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Metropolis Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,013 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 10.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $88,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.90. 48,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.25.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

