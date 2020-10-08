Metropolis Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 4.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $34,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded up $11.04 on Thursday, reaching $1,769.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,413. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,792.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,618.50.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.52.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.