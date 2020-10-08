MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $14.00 at MKM Partners

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

MTG traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 156,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319,036. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

