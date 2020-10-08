Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Up 9.6%

Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS)’s share price shot up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 12,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,253,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

