Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Up 9.6%

Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS)’s share price shot up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 12,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,253,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

