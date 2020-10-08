Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.12. 1,241,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,547,395. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,587.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

