Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Mila Resources PLC (LON:MILA) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 59,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 84,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.69 ($0.02).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $383,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.83.

Mila Resources Company Profile (LON:MILA)

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify potential companies, businesses, or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. The company was formerly known as Mila Resources Limited and changed its name to Mila Resources Plc in October 2015.

