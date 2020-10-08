Mithras Investment Trust (LON:MTH) Trading 9,900% Higher

Shares of Mithras Investment Trust (LON:MTH) traded up 9,900% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 241 ($3.15). 553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.41 ($0.03).

About Mithras Investment Trust (LON:MTH)

Mithras Investment Trust PLC is a private equity investment trust. The Company’s segments include Investment holdings and Private equity fund-of-funds management. Its investment objective is to follow a realization strategy, which aims to crystallize value for shareholders in a manner, which seeks to achieve a balance between returning cash to shareholders and maximizing value of the Company’s portfolio.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mithras Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mithras Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.