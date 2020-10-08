Miton UK Microcap Trust (LON:MINI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.00

Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (LON:MINI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 55.57 ($0.73), with a volume of 194162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.70 ($0.73).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.08.

Miton UK Microcap Trust Company Profile (LON:MINI)

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

