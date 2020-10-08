MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) versus Datable Technology (NYSE:TTMZF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Datable Technology and MiX Telematics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A MiX Telematics 0 1 2 0 2.67

MiX Telematics has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.64%. Given MiX Telematics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Datable Technology has a beta of -4.2, meaning that its share price is 520% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -149.92% N/A -288.23% MiX Telematics 5.80% 11.88% 8.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datable Technology and MiX Telematics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $1.18 million 1.90 -$1.67 million N/A N/A MiX Telematics $145.65 million 1.44 $10.99 million $0.69 12.61

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Datable Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as 3TL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited has operations in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australasia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.

