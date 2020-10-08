Morgan Stanley Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $27.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ArcBest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $875.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $35.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 226.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ArcBest by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 139.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

