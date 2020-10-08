Morgan Stanley Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $63.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.59.

DFS opened at $63.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 52,303 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 21,378 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

