Morgan Stanley Boosts IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $50.00

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.83.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

Shares of TFII opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. IT Tech Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.