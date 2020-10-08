Morgan Stanley Cuts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $13.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCG. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. PG&E has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of PG&E by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.