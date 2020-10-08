Morgan Stanley Raises Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $138.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.48.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $183.38 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

