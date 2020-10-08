Morgan Stanley Reiterates CHF 58 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 47 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 49 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 50.78.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

