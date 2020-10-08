Morgan Stanley Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $66.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

