MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) Trading Down 8.7%

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) shares dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37). Approximately 5,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

