Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.00

Shares of Mycelx Technologies Corp (LON:MYX) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.32.

About Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

